Missouri Farm Bureau responds to trade negotiations with Mexico
The Missouri Farm Bureau has responded to the news of trade negotiations President Trump has been making with Mexico.
Bureau President Blake Hurst said the news is especially good for corn and pork producers.
Hurst said in a statement, quote, “Although we are happy that progress is being made, there is still much work to do to restore and open foreign markets to Missouri farmers. We look forward to further successful agreements with Canada, China and other countries.”