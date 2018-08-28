Williamson County woman allegedly killed dog after release under Illinois bail reform law

A woman in Williamson County will be facing charges of killing a dog next month.

Sandra Cain was in court yesterday for a hearing; she’s now up against multiple new charges.

She was arrested back in June for burglary, and has two cases of burglary that are under investigation as well as the animal abuse case.

She was able to be initially released in June thanks to a bail reform law in Illinois, mostly aimed at reducing the numbers in crowded jails.

Cain’s will go to trial in September.