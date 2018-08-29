Local man convicted of running down and killing estranged wife and her friend

A local man has been convicted of two counts of murder.

William “Josh” Carter’s trial was held in New Madrid County on a change of venue from Dunklin County.

The incident happened in June of 2016, when Carter hit his estranged wife, Heather Carter, and her friend, Aaron Campbell, with his car, killing them.

The killing followed an argument when Carter struck his wife’s SUV with his SUV and drove away.

Josh Carter charged them with his vehicle as Mrs. Carter was calling police. Aaron Campbell was killed at the scene; Heather Carter was hospitalized where she later died.

Carter was convicted after 36 minutes of jury deliberation.