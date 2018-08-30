Cease and desist order issued for man selling unregistered securities in Missouri mining companies

A cease and desist order has been issued against a man and a consent order against another man after they were selling unregistered securities.

Michael Peregrine is said to have solicited a longtime fan to buy $100,000 from a mining company while omitting facts and making untrue statements.

Under the consent order, Peregrine will pay $100,000 in restitution, over $36,000 in interest and over $4,300.00 in investigation costs.

The division ordered Owen Stephenson, an aid in falsely selling the stock from a mining company, to pay $10,000 in civil penalties, $100,000 in restitution, over $36,000.00 in interest and over $4,300 in investigation costs.

Securities Commissioner David M. Minnick says to always be sure to check the securities registration, even if you know the person.