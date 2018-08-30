Former Cape Girardeau County sheriff confirmed as federal marshal

Former Cape Girardeau County sheriff John Jordan has been confirmed by the US Senate as the federal marshal of Missouri’s eastern district.

He was nominated to the marshal post last year by President Trump.

Jordan recently stepped down from his position as Cape Girardeau County sheriff to leave it open so it could be put on the November election.

He is the county’s longest serving sheriff after more than 23 years on the job.

When in the Senate Tuesday, Jordan was praised by US Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri. He’s also been called a “dedicated public servant” by Attorney General and US Senate Candidate Josh Hawley.