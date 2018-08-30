Technical Career Center in Poplar Bluff take art of dining to new level in ProStart program

It’s not just about “enjoying a good meal anymore.” KZIM KSIM’s Laura Huckabee dishes it out.

…. Students in the culinary arts program at the Technical Career Center in Poplar Bluff are learning to take the “art of dining” to a whole new level.

ProStart is a two-year certification program that combines classroom curriculum with industry input… That’s right – classroom with real world — and instructors at the school are now using this program to get and keep their students current and competitive.

ProStart covers all levels of the restaurant business — safety, knife skills, front of the house service, marketing and food costs.

To complete the program, students must have 400 hours of on-the-job experience – some of that can be in the Mules Café – the rest at local restaurants, paid or voluntarily.

The program meets Missouri Learning Standards with several schools in the state already using it.

Instructors say that by completing the program, students will better prepared with greater job opportunity and faster job placement.