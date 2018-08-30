Unregistered Agent Misleads Missouri Investors, Agrees to Full Repayment

A consent order has been issued against a man and two companies after unregistered securities were sold to Missouri investors.

John Cucinella has been said to have solicited two Missouri residents from November 2016 to March 2018.

One investor was told his loss wouldn’t exceed $50, that Cucinella wouldn’t charge a commission and that he was a registered agent. None of those statements were true.

The investors suffered a loss of over $4,800.83.

Cucinella and two others will pay complete restitution to the investors totaling nearly $4,900, and investigation costs of $2,500 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.