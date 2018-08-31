Ameren Missouri announces $5 million program for energy assistance to help limited income customers statewide

Ameren Missouri is donating $5 million over the next three years to provide energy assistance and new programs for its limited income customers to help address their needs.

In 2018, approximately $1 million will be distributed to Ameren Missouri’s energy-assistance partners – including United Way and Heat-Up St. Louis and Heat-Up Missouri – to provide immediate energy assistance dollars to customers impacted by this summer’s extreme temperatures.

The remaining $4 million will be administered by Ameren Missouri’s community partners through 2020 for additional energy-assistance programs and long-term sustained energy improvements, such as weatherization support and equipment repair.

This Energy Outreach program from Ameren Missouri comes from corporate earnings and is not charged to customers.