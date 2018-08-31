Friday, August 31st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Records show a sailboat crashed into a bridge in Rhode Island, and a man aboard named William Shakespeare didn’t realize his wife fell into the water until hours after she was rescued.

According to the police report from the incident, the crash happened in Newport on August 17th after the couple went to watch their son compete in a sailboat race. The state Department of Environmental Management says the Shakespeare’s’ boat hit the Newport Bridge around 4:00 p.m.

Delyse Shakespeare told authorities she fell off and swam to shore for help. Her husband says he saw she wasn’t in the cabin around 1:30 a.m. after he drove the boat to their slip.

The couple faces multiple charges including failing to avoid a collision. The Shakespeare’s told authorities alcohol was a factor in the crash.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Philadelphia police are searching for a wrench-wielding, Batman-tee clad man that recently attacked a Wendy’s worker and threatened to break into the fast-food restaurant with the weapon.

Recently, a man making a late-night Wendy’s run tried to order from the drive-thru but the staff member had difficulty hearing him. another staffer got involved and attempted to take the order. The suspect, evidently angered by the situation, began cursing and drove around before exiting his vehicle and spitting on one of the employees.

The employees proceeded to lock the drive-thru window, and the suspect continued to scream, spit, and bang on the window. He then grabbed a socket wrench from his car and threatened to break in.

Soon after, the man returned to his vehicle and fled the area. Now, the Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information on the suspect to come forward. The man was wearing a dark t-shirt with a Batman logo on the front and dark shorts at the time of the attack.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Two North Carolina women are jailed on child abuse charges after a Snapchat video showed three small children smoking what appeared to be a marijuana blunt. Police arrested 21-year-old Michaela Pearson and 18-year-old Candice Little in connection with the troubling video.

Both defendants are locked up in lieu of $150,000 bond after being charged with three counts of felony child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

In the video, Pearson is seen handing the blunt to the children. Little apparently recorded the children smoking and posted the video to her Snapchat page. Pearson and Little were arrested hours after the video began going viral on Facebook.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A 27-year-old Louisiana man is accused of filing false divorce papers, and his 50-year-old girlfriend is accused of forging the man’s wife’s name on them.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said the wife found legal documents showing that she had been granted a divorce she had never requested.

A news release Thursday quoted Detective Mike King as saying the wife didn’t know of the proceedings or want to divorce her husband.

The statement said Demario Clark of Shreveport was arrested on a charge of filing false public records, and Lisa McKinney was arrested on a charge of forgery. Clark’s bond is set at $5,000 and McKinney’s at $2,500.