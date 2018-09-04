Cole County Judge Says He’ll Rule “Very Quickly” in Clean Missouri Court Case 

A Cole County judge says he’ll rule “very quickly” in a court case involving an effort to remove the “Clean Missouri” measure from the November ballot. Missouri Chamber of Commerce President Dan Mehan has filed a lawsuit against GOP Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, arguing that Amendment One violates the state Constitution with multiple subjects in one ballot proposal. Attorney Marc Ellinger represents Mehan, and is urging Judge Daniel Green to reverse Ashcroft:

The proposed initiative would require legislative records to be open, would ban gifts worth more than five dollars from lobbyists to lawmakers and would have a state demographer draw state legislative maps. “Clean Missouri” attorney Chuck Hatfield, who’s an intervenor in the court case, says the measure doesn’t violate the single subject clause because every provision involves the Legislature. Judge Green has asked both sides to file briefs by Tuesday afternoon at 5.