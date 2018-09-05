Police arrest three people in Cape Girardeau Labor Day shooting

Police crews were on the 100-block of South Park Street Monday following a shooting around 2:15 that afternoon.

He was taken to a local trauma center, but now three people have been taken into custody over the Labor Day gun violence.

Yesterday morning near 10:20, two men and one woman were arrested. The department has applied for warrants.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation continues.