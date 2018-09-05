Wednesday, September 5th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A drunken Florida man led Monroe County deputies on a high-speed chase early Sunday, eventually crashing his pickup truck into the entrance sign for Duck Key and jumping into the ocean.

Deputies on a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boat pulled the man from the water, but not before he tried to elude authorities by clinging to a piling under a bridge.

After his rescue, the man reportedly told deputies that the morning’s events would make for “a great story” to tell his friends and family. 31-year-old Nicholas Tralka faces a number of charges, including driving while under the influence, causing property damage, and resisting arrest.

AND THEN THERE’S……

According to police, a man in Mexico was arrested Friday after stealing a hearse that still had a body inside. The Tlaquepaque Police Department said in a Facebook post the 40-year-old man, whose name was only given as Annibal Saul N., took the vehicle after seeing the keys left inside.

The hearse, a Cadillac Escalade, had been readied to take the body of an 80-year-old man from a hospital in neighboring Guadalajara to a funeral home. It’s not yet clear if the man knew the body was inside at the time he took the vehicle.

Officers later spotted the hearse on a highway and arrested the suspect, who has since been turned over to prosecutors. Police said on Facebook they were able to recover the vehicle and the body inside.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police have identified the woman who was caught on video crashing her car in a high-speed chase and attempting to carjack someone — all with a baby in tow. Caitlyn Rodriguez has been locked up on child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest charges since her arrest in San Antonio.

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter caught the 29-year-old zooming 100 mph down Route 90 — with the kid strapped in the back seat of her Mercedes SUV — after cops tried to pull her over on outstanding warrants.

She crashed into the back of a pickup truck, jumped out and retrieved the baby, car seat and all, before fleeing on foot. With the car seat on her arm, Rodriguez dashed across several lanes of the busy highway and hopped into a Nissan that she tried carjacking.

Cops were able to thwart her escape by blocking the SUV and yanking her out of the vehicle. The baby, who was not injured, was taken by Child Protective Services.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An Idaho man whose distinctive hand tattoo helped betray him as a casino robber has been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison. 28-year-old Dillon McCandless pleaded guilty in June to robbery and using a firearm during a violent crime.

Authorities said he pumped a shotgun, ejecting a shell on the floor, when he robbed the casino on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. Surveillance video showed that the robber had a distinctive hand tattoo.

After police released the image in an effort to identify him, a Bingham County deputy sheriff and others recognized the suspect as McCandless. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Idaho says Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced McCandless on Friday.