A Cape Girardeau man was killed in an ATV accident that happened yesterday at 9 in the morning.

81-year-old Delbert Fornkohl was driving in a field on private property when the crash happened, unrelated to traffic.

It was off County Road 630, and he was reported unresponsive when crews responded.

He was not wearing a safety device and the ATV had landed on him.

Fornkohl died at the scene.