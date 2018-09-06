Missouri US House member unveils auctioneering skills during hearing

Missouri’s Republican Representative Billy Long took over a House Hearing and drowned out a heckler by using his auctioneering skills yesterday. The hearing about social media censorship was briefly interrupted when a protester yelled at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and asked for President Trump’s help. But Long silenced her tirade.

Long has owned an auctioneering company. He finished to applause in the House hearing room while the woman was escorted away by security. That audio courtesy of C-SPAN.