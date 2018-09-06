Thursday, September 6th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A woman in California allegedly lied about being kidnapped on Saturday because she was unable to pay her employees, and now police are reportedly preparing a warrant for her arrest.

33-year-old Maria Gonzalez reported that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint by two masked men at an intersection in Fresno. The woman allegedly claimed she was ordered by the men to drive.

She reportedly claimed she lost consciousness and woke up in a home in Caruthers, roughly twenty miles south, with her hands tied and a rag in her mouth. Gonzalez also reportedly claimed she was missing $9,000 she intended to use to pay the employees of her family trucking business.

Investigators, however, determined Gonzalez made up the reported kidnapping because she didn’t have the money to pay two of the employees. Police are reportedly working on a warrant for Gonzalez’s arrest for filing a false police report.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A kindergarten principal in China tried to liven up a back-to-school event by hiring a pole dancer — and was promptly fired when fuming parents complained about the racy stunt.

Videos shared on social media showed a dancer scantily clad in hot pants and a midriff-bearing shirt entertaining crowds of 3 to 6-year-old kids dressed in pristine uniforms and their parents at the Xinshahui private kindergarten in Shenzhen.

The schoolchildren appear to be taking in the show with a mixture of confusion and excitement, with some of the boys attempting to copy the dancer’s gyrating and hair-flipping.

After outrage from parents and the videos gaining attention on social media, the Baoan educational bureau said the pole dance was “inappropriate” and fired the principal.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Florida man reportedly fleeing the long arm of the law was no match for algae. 22-year-old Abraham Duarte was arrested this past weekend after he allegedly attempted to flee Cape Coral police officers who pulled him over around 7:00 p.m.

Duarte immediately fled his vehicle on foot and jumped into a canal in order to evade cops. However, officials said the driver was quickly overcome by algae in the canal.

Police said as he was swimming, he swallowed some of the algae, causing him to head back to the canal bank. Duarte eventually surrendered to officers, and allowed them to pull him out of the water.

Officers said they found seven vials of THC oil in Duarte’s car. He was taken to jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest without violence.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Images from a Pennsylvania man’s home surveillance system appear to show someone breaking into his Duquesne house Monday morning.

In the images, you can see the alleged thief trying to get in through a sliding glass door while wearing gloves.

The homeowner told WPXI that once the man got inside, he went through the house and stole a number of items, including jewelry. However, it was also reported that he stole ashes belonging to their family cat.