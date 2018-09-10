Jackson Board of Aldermen to allow public comment on two measures

The Southeast Missourian reports that tonight’s Jackson Board of Aldermen will allow the public to comment on a rezoning request and a special-use permit.

The potential rezoning hopes to develop the area of 304 North Missouri Street from general residential to a central business district.

The county intends to build a new justice center near the spot.

Two tracts there are owned by the county.

A special use permit for gun sales is requested by Running Bear Western, a new Western-themed store which is expected to open in uptown Jackson.

The hearings are set to begin at 6 p.m. today at city hall, 101 Court St. in Jackson.