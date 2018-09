A 38-year-old from Olive Branch is dead following a crash early yesterday in Alexander County on Illinois Route 3.

The victim’s name has not been released; the crash happened a mile north of the intersection with Route 127.

His pickup truck hit a guard rail, rolled over, and he was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene and was the only one in the truck.

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the incident.