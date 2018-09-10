Paducah man indicted in death of pregnant girlfriend

A Paducah man has been indicted on accusations of killing his pregnant girlfriend.

19-year-old Ja’Lynn Ragsdale had been killed of suffocation in March.

20-year-old Epionn Lee-McCampbell claims they had been wrestling when she passed out and had become unresponsive.

Her autopsy showed that her death was a homicide, and that she had been pregnant when she died.

A grand jury handed down the indictment Friday after he had been charged with murder and fetal homicide.

Lee-McCampbell is in the McCracken County Jail on $500,000 cash bond; he’ll appear in court again Thursday.