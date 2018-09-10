Update on Missouri National Veterans Memorial Wall in Perryville

The final panels for the Missouri National Veterans Memorial wall in Perryville are now in place. The memorial wall is an exact replica of the Vietnam War memorial wall in Washington D.C. Perryville city administrator

Brent Buerck says it’s great to have the wall finished, but notes many other aspects of the memorial are still in the works:

Missouri Governor Mike Parson says the wall will attract more visitors to Perryville to honor those who have served our nation.