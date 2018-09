A Carbondale man’s been indicted on charges of murder.

24-year-old Judious M. Kizeart has been accused also of robbery, armed robbery and cannabis conspiracy.

Kizeart was arrested Thursday and taken to the St. Louis County Jail.

He’s believed to have shot and killed 35-year-old Brandon Brooks of Carbondale in February.

His first court appearance has not yet been set.

His bond is set at 2 million dollars.