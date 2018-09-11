Chairman of MO committee investigating Greitens speaks out about Greitens legal team strategies

For the first time, State Representative Jay Barnes is opening up about a Missouri House committee’s investigation on former Governor Eric Greitens. Barnes, a Jefferson City Republican who chaired the committee, says those who think Greitens was railroaded out of office, need to read the committee’s reports.

Barnes says most people who feel the fellow Republican Greitens got a raw deal were influenced by social media posts and slick broadcast advertising. Barnes is in his eighth and final year in the House.