During MO visit, Homeland Security Secretary stresses need to collaborate on election security
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says the threat against the nation’s election security is still present. She spoke Monday at the Election Security Summit underway in Maryland Heights.
Neilsen encourages Congress to pass a bill dealing with cybersecurity and infrastructure security. Eleven Secretaries of State, including Missouri Republican Jay Ashcroft are participating in the two-day summit.
