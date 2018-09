A man’s been sentenced yesterday in Jackson County for arson.

60-year-old Valveeno Kendrick of Carbondale had formerly pled guilty to the charges.

He will now face 8 years in the Department of Corrections.

Kendrick’s said to have used a piece of cardboard he had lit to catch a home on fire on Monroe Street.

The home was damaged in the blaze.

He’s also going to face three years of mandatory supervised release.