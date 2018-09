One Missouri man was killed following a traffic crash in Alexander County.

It happened yesterday on Levee Road near 4:30 p.m.

56-year-old Robert Lewis Thompson’s pick-up truck drove off the left side of the road, from there rolling over until it came to a rest.

Thompson was seriously injured.

A passenger with Thompson was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Thompson was taken to a local hospital, and the crash is still under investigation.