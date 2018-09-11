President Trump rally visit canceled in Cape Girardeau

President Donald Trump’s Cape Girardeau visit has been canceled for Thursday the 13th.

The reason for the cancellation, a news release said, was the Hurricane Florence, which is approaching the east coast.

“Regrettably, we must cancel the planned Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this Thursday,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “With Hurricane Florence on its way, we determined that this is the safest decision.”

The intention of the rally was to promote US Senate Candidate Josh Hawley’s campaign.