Tuesday, September 11th, 2018

Oklahoma’s eccentric big cat breeder Joe Exotic has been charged with hiring hitmen to kill the operator of a Florida animal sanctuary. An Oklahoma indictment charges that one of the “hitmen” was an undercover FBI agent.

55-year-old Exotic was arrested last week in Gulf Breeze, Florida. The intended victim, Carole Baskin, said “I was surprised he didn’t want to do it himself, but I wasn’t surprised he would try and follow through.”

Baskin runs Big Cat Rescue in Tampa. Exotic blames Baskin for judgments totaling more than $1 million against him. He has reportedly threatened violence against Baskin in online videos.

Exotic is known best for founding a private zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, that he ran until early this year and for clashing with animal rights groups who accused him of abuse.

A Connecticut woman blew off several of her fingers after lighting a stick of dynamite that she thought was a candle. The incident reportedly happened late last week in Bridgeport.

The woman was trying to light a candle during a power outage in a thunderstorm. Instead, she lit a quarter stick of dynamite. One of her children called 9-1-1 and she was transported to the hospital with a serious hand injury.

Nobody else was injured in the accident, which is under investigation. Police and fire crews on the scene found a second device that they described as a “makeshift firework.”

The co-owner of a lobster wholesaler in New England may soon face some real-life Maine Justice.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Matthew Bellerose, a longtime employee and part owner of Maine lobster wholesaler “Sea Salt,” allegedly created an account for a fake customer who bought thousands of dollars’ worth of lobster without ever actually paying for any of them.

It appears that Bellerose didn’t eat all the lobsters himself, but instead resold them. His partners claim that they lost somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.5 million to $2 million.

Bellerose reportedly admitted to his crimes and apologized via text, but with those lobsters long gone, his former partners are seeking $1.4 million in damages.

Police say a man was injured after his gun went off while he was fleeing from officers on Saturday in Delaware County. According to the Upland Borough Police Department, an officer pulled over a white Lincoln Sedan for an expired inspection.

After approaching the car, the officer smelled marijuana, police say, and told both people inside the car to provide identification and step out of the vehicle.

Police say that’s when one of the men, 20-year-old Keon Williams, fled the scene on foot. Officers were in pursuit when they say Williams pulled a semi-automatic firearm from his waistband, causing it to fire. The bullet hit Williams in his lower body.

Police took Williams into custody and then sent him to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the gun Williams was carrying had been reported stolen. Williams was also in possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and more than $2,300 in cash.