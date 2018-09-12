Concreters work on drainage in Cape Girardeau

Fronabarger Concreters have begun their work for the City of Cape Girardeau on drainage improvements in the Leroy Drive, Janet Drive, and Margaret Drive area.

The current work area is on Leroy Drive between Kingsway and David Drive. Leroy Drive is closed to through traffic in this block.

Detour signs are posted to guide motorists around the work area.

This project is part of the stormwater improvements funded by the Parks Recreation Stormwater Tax approved by the voters in 2008.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when traveling in the work area.