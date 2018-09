Congratulations Caitlin Krauss – our 2018 Grace Reliant Heartland Idol WINNER!

She took the $1000 and a professional recording session with the Brothers Walker from the voice! Thanks for joining us for another great year!



Photo credit: Images by Dave Willingham

Thanks to The Brothers Walker and Grace Reliant Health Services!

Special thanks Randy Palen Karaoke and Sound for providing music and sound equipment!