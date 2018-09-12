Governor Parson announces all flags to be flown at half staff tomorrow

Governor Mike Parson announced Monday that flags will be flown at half staff at government buildings all day Thursday to honor Greene County Deputy Sheriff Aaron Roberts.

Roberts was on duty Friday when his patrol car was swept away by flood waters in Fair Grove, which took his life.

Governor Parson said, quote, “Deputy Sheriff Aaron P. Roberts exemplified the finest traditions of our Missouri law enforcement officers.”

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day as Deputy Sheriff Roberts is laid to rest.