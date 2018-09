Jackson is expected to get a new strip mall soon.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the former location of Basic Fuel in the city.

The lot is owned by Attorney Mary Boner located at 2941 East Jackson Boulevard.

She and her husband purchased both that spot and the location of an existing strip mall beside it.

The new mall will have four units, and Boner has said that now is the time for parties to express interest in being housed at the location.