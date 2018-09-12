Missouri’s $100 million shortfall seen as a concern, too early to panic
Missouri budget administrators are trying to figure out what caused a $100 million shortfall in the first two months of the current fiscal year. Since the year began July 1st, general revenue collections decreased 6.8 percent compared to last year. State Budget Director Dan Haug says the sharp dip in revenues is a concern.
The trend got worse in the second month of the current fiscal year as revenues decreased 7.8 percent in August.