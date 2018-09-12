Mounds man sentenced for shooting Mississippi County Sheriff’s Deputy

A man from the City of Mounds who shot a Mississippi County Sheriff’s Deputy and wounded him has been sentenced by a federal courthouse.

38-year-old Jonathan Lee Jones has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Deputy David Watkins entered the apartment on March 10, 2017, after which he was shot in the knee. Jones was then shot in the chest.

Both Watkins and Jones were hospitalized with their injuries.

Officers found 90 grams of meth, weighing scales, six firearms, a cash counting machine, and over $50,000.

He later pled guilty to possessing and intending to distribute meth and discharging a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.