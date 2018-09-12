Sugarfire Smoke House opens location in Cape Girardeau next week

Sugarfire Smoke House will be opening their location in Cape Girardeau a week from today—Wednesday, September 19th.

It’ll be their eleventh location on Siemers Drive.

“Sugarfire founder and chef Mike Johnson will join forces with Matt Martin and Jim Cook, the current owner-operators of Sugarfire “44” in Valley Park and Sugarfire Winghaven in O’Fallon, and owner-operator Doug Lang will join the Sugarfire team for the new location coined ‘Sugarfire Cape,'” the news release said.