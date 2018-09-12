Three people have been taken custody by Sikeston DPS in August 23 murder
Three people have been taken into custody by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety for a late August homicide.
Officers located two additional suspects on Friday for the killing that happened on 507 Kendall Street on August 23.
18-year-old Donta J. Depree of Cape Girardeau and 18-year-old Reginald Tyshawn Rush of Sikeston were arrested and are being held on $150,000 cash bond.
DPS had said two other suspects were at large. However, yesterday 19-year-old Tyce Cody of Sikeston turned himself in.
Officers are still seeking 19-year-old DeShaunty Lamar Craig of Sikeston.
If you see Craig or have any information, call your local law enforcement or Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-6200.