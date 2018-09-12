Wednesday, September 12th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Ohio supermarket worker could face criminal charges after her employer told cops that she consumed more than $9,000 worth of deli meat during the past five years she has worked for the business.

According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, a loss prevention manager for the Giant Eagle chain reported Friday that the 36-year-old suspect had been helping herself to slices of ham and salami from the deli counter at the store in Bolivar.

The Giant Eagle representative told cops that a tipster had reported that the employee ate three to five slices of deli meat daily (and had been doing so since she began working at the supermarket). The worker allegedly “has been consuming product from the deli in Giant Eagle over the past 5 years.”

The sheriff’s report does not indicate how Giant Eagle calculated that the worker had stolen $9200 worth of ham and salami. When questioned Friday, the employee, Catherine Brenick, reportedly confessed to the deli meat pilferage, “but did not wish to give a statement.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

A burglar in England downed 24 bottles of beer and a bottle of Jägermeister before he tried to escape from police on a bicycle. Jy Kennedy, who had also taken cocaine, was chased by police for a mile as he made a number of U-turns to shake them off.

The 24-year-old eventually crashed into a police car and fell off, ending the chase in Weoley Castle, Birmingham. The chase began after two officers heard a burglar alarm go off in Bournville Lane and spotted Kennedy cycling along clutching a flat screen TV.

Mark Phillips, prosecuting at Birmingham Crown Court, said: “It was quite clear the defendant was drunk.” And added, “He tried to run but did not get very far and was arrested.”

When police searched his home, they found a number of items he had taken from the same address earlier laid out on his bed including a jewelry box, a camcorder, and a watch. When quizzed, Kennedy said he had been recently released from prison and was “bored.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police say a Philadelphia fast-food worker threw hot oil at customers during an argument at the drive-thru window. Police allege the employee threw the cooking oil through the window during a dispute with three women over an order at about 3:00 a.m. Saturday at a Checkers restaurant.

A 20-year-old woman burned on her left arm and left leg was taken to Mercy Hospital in stable condition. Police say another 20-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman were burned on their left arms, legs and head but declined treatment.

Twenty-eight-year-old Latifah Linder was charged with aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangering, and related offenses. Checkers says it is cooperating with police.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police said that a man in North Carolina was arrested after his relatives, including four young children, mistakenly got into his batch of marijuana-laced brownies.

40-year-old Justin Neal French was taken into custody Sunday after someone called police in Iredell County to report that their spouse and three children – ages 6, 6, and 9 – were showing signs of intoxication after eating brownies at French’s home.

Responding officers then smelled marijuana in French’s home in Statesville after he opened the door and found another child, a 4-year-old, suffering from the same symptoms as the other three children.

French then admitted to detectives that he baked the marijuana-laced treats for personal use and was unaware that they got mixed up with another batch of benign confections.