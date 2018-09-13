69-year-old man missing, last seen in Jefferson City

An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a man who’s gone missing in Jefferson City.

69-year-old Harold Lee Neeley Sr. was traveling to Tampa, Florida with family, but they lost sight of him as he drove in Jefferson City.

He was last seen headed northbound on Highway 63 from Highway 54.

Neeley is 6-foot-1, 170 pounds with gray hair and a full beard; he has diabetes, suffers from kidney failure, a heart condition and diminished memory.

Please call 911 or the Camden County Sheriff’s Department if you have any information at 573-346-2243.