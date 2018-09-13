Early morning structure firefight has crews out in Scott County

At 12:24 this morning, a structure fire was reported in Scott County on the 500 Block of County Road 505.

One person was reported to have smoke inhalation in the call.

Several units responded to the scene and discovered flames showing; the Oran fire department was paged as well.

Shortly following 12:30, it was upgraded to a “working fire” status and crews requested tankers.

At the same time on County Road 505, it was reported that fire operations had created a traffic hazard.

With multiple agencies responding, there was only narrow access in the area and supply lines were in the roadway.

At about 2:04, the incident was marked closed. No word on if the medical condition of that person suspected to have smoke inhalation.