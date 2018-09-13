Man dies after crash at Jefferson County, IL rest stop

A three-vehicle crash took the life of one person in Jefferson County, Illinois.

It happened yesterday evening, about 20 minutes after 6 o’clock. The vehicles were on Interstate 64 westbound close to the Goshen Road Rest Area when one vehicle left the Interstate and went to the rest area.

It’s not known why, but the vehicle didn’t stop after pulling into the rest area.

After hitting a tree, that vehicle kept moving and hit 62-year-old St. Louis resident Roosevelt Brown’s vehicle, and Brown was later hospitalized.

It had been parked at the time, and had been pushed and collided with 48-year-old El Paso resident David Smith’s vehicle.

The first driver suffered injuries that resulted in his death.