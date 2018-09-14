24 students awarded healthcare profession scholarships in August

Over twenty local students were awarded healthcare scholarships in August from the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation and the Saint Francis Auxiliary.

Twenty three of them were awarded $2,000 to help them in that journey towards a healthcare related degree.

One student was given an annual two-year $5,000 stipend for the student’s master’s degree.

The newest executive scholarship is named in honor of former Saint Francis president and CEO, Steven C. Bjelich.

To be eligible, they must be enrolled, have a 3.0 GPA, and complete the essay and application requirements, all while living in the St. Francis Service area.