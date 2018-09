LuLu is a free cat!!! Yes you just pay a deposit and mention CAT BOX. When you do you will get the ENTIRE DEPOSIT BACK! LuLu is only 7 weeks old. A homeless couple was unable to feed her and brought her to the Humane Society of SE Missouri. She is a brown, black and tan tabby who loves to explore, use her claws and cuddle. She is also very vocal. If you are looking for the definition of “kitten” that is LuLu. So cute and sweet. Adopt her today!