Jackson fire last night requires the help of multiple agencies

There was a large fire in Jackson last night on the 300 Block of East Washington.

Cape Girardeau’s Fire Department was called to respond, and Gordonville and Millersville were also paged to assist.

They attempted to contact the power company to help disconnect the utilities.

Around ten minutes to 10 o’clock the fire was reported to be under control.

Police began searching for a young woman; it’s not known what connection she had to the incident. But she was located.