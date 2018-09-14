MO legislator who wished for Trump’s assassination wants required psych exams for presidential hopefuls
An eastern Missouri State Senator has filed a resolution calling on federal lawmakers to require mental health evaluations for presidential candidates. Democrat Maria Chappelle-Nadal accuses the President Trump of making hurtful comments about minorities and denying that some 3,000 people died in last year’s hurricane in Puerto Rico.
Last year, the Missouri Senate publicly reprimanded Chappelle-Nadal for saying on Facebook that she wished Trump would be assassinated.