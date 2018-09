Join us at

the Copper Still Lounge

Saturday September 29, 2018, 7:00 p.m.-Midnight

To Benefit

Scott County Sheriff’s

Det. Andrew Dooley

Sound System, Hors d Oeuvres, and Drinks, Silent Auction, Door Prizes, and More!!!

Tickets are $15.00 for no Alcohol

$25.00 for Beer included

All Proceeds to Go to the Benefit of Andrew Dooley & Family

Donations can be made at any Alliance Bank Location

to “Benefit for Andrew Dooley”