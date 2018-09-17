Three people arrested in burglary, drug charges

Three people were arrested in a burglary investigation Friday.

The city of water Valley had been hit with a burglary, and an investigation began early this month.

Firearms had been taken from a home in Hickman County.

35-year-old Brandon Davis was taken into custody along with 22-year-old Ashley Dixon of Mayfield, and Derek Brown.

They’re charged with Trafficking a controlled substance among other things.

Dixon and Brown are being held in the Graves County Jail.