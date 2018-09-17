Vehicle accident on I-55, possible case of entrapment case Friday

There was a reported case of a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County at 2:30 Friday afternoon.

It happened near the 92 Mile Marker, and between four and 6 vehicles were reported involved in the wreck.

Scott City and Cape Girardeau Fire Departments and Rescue responded alongside medical services and police

Help had to be called to remove a vehicle from the road

It’s not clear when the incident was resolved, or the degree of injury if there were any.