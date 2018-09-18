Fire broke out yesterday near Miner; crews face heat during firefight

A fire yesterday morning had crews braving the heat and the flames.

Scott County Rural Fire, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, and the Miner Police Department were on scene, and firefighters had to take shifts to ensure their safety in the upper-90 degree temperatures.

They were at a field and tractor fire in a salvage yard behind Double D Supply Co. by Highway 62, outside the Miner city limits.

Crews were on scene from 11:45 that morning until 1:30 that afternoon.