Sen. Richard to request the reappointment of Herschend to MO Board of Education

The Missouri Board of Education will hold today’s meeting with three newly-confirmed members – Donald Claycomb, Carol Hallquist and Kim Bailey. Governor Parson withdrew his appointment last week of Peter Herschend to the board because Senator Jamilah Nasheed threatened to block the appointment. Senate President Ron Richard says he will ask the governor to reappoint Herschend.

Nasheed says K through 12 student achievement has not improved enough during Herschend’s 26 previous years on the board. Meanwhile, the department is requesting today a 140-million dollar funding increase in its next fiscal year budget.