Suspicious death in Union County under investigation

The circumstances surrounding a suspicious death in Union County is under investigation.

An autopsy is schedule for 1 o’clock this afternoon on a body that was found near 11 Sunday morning at State Route 3 in Wolf Lake.

It isn’t known why the death is considered suspicious, and the man’s name hasn’t been released.

The Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Carbondale Police, SIU Police, and Secretary of State Police are conducting the investigation.

As of yesterday, family members were still being notified.