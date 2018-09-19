Five men arrested in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation in McCracken County and Graves County
Five men have been arrested in McCracken County and Graves County after an investigation by local, state, and federal officers.
They were taken into custody on felony drug and gun indictments.
The cooperation between multiple levels of law enforcement is being called Project Safe Neighborhoods, and it’s the response to drug and gun-related crimes that left more than 15 hundred dead last year in Kentucky.