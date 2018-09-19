Krispy Kreme confirmed, coming to Cape Girardeau in December

The Southeast Missourian reports the Krispy Kreme franchise owner has confirmed they’ll be opening the Cape Girardeau location in Town Plaza this December.

The City of Cape Girardeau currently has building plans to be reviewed.

The company will be looking for several employees, and is expected to need roughly 75, including managers and shift workers.

Lormiont Commercial Real Estate handled the real-estate transaction.

Krispy Kreme is based out of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, while a Marion location exists 44 mile away from the future location in Cape Girardeau.